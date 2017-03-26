Eastern Kentucky sweeps APSU Softball, Sunday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team never really got its offense untracked versus Eastern Kentucky, Sunday at Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors were swept in an Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader by 7-3 and 1-0 finals.

APSU would answer back in their half of the inning, with Danielle Liermann blasting a two-run homer – her eighth of the season – to tie the game 2-2.

But EKU (13-16, 2-0 OVC) took the lead for good in the top of the second, scoring two more times, on back-to-back home runs by Krislyn Campos and Mia Sanchez.

Sanchez would lead EKU with a 4-for-4 day at the plate, with three runs scored.

The Colonels would tack-on a run in the top of the fourth on a single by Rachel Minogue, to make it 5-2, before Austin Peay cut the margin back to a two-run deficit on Kacy Acree‘s sixth home run of the second in the bottom of the fifth.

But that would be as close as the Govs would get, with the Colonels adding two insurance runs in the seventh for the 7-3 Game 1 final.

Alex Sallberg (6-7) earned the complete-game win, giving up six hits and one walk, while striking out five.

Game 2 was a pitcher’s duel between Austin Peay’s Autumn Hanners and EKU’s Mollie Paulick, with the only run of the game coming in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single by Campos.

Paulick (4-5) would take a perfect game into the fifth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh in picking up the victory for EKU, finishing the one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and only two total baserunners for APSU.

Hanners (3-7) was the hard luck loser, scattering six hits and allowing only one walk in her seven innings of work.

