Gamecocks Fly Away From Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis in 5-2 Win

March 26, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match at home in the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts to Jacksonville State Saturday afternoon.

The Gamecocks took the doubles point after claiming wins at No. 2 and No. 3 to take an early 1-0 lead in the match.

Austin Peay Men's Tennis loses Saturday to Jacksonville State 5-2 at the APSU Indoor Tennis Center. (APSU Sports Information)

Alex Kartsonis tied the match at one after a 6-3, 6-2 win in his No. 3 singles match, but JSU reeled off wins at No. 4 and No. 2 to take a 3-1 lead.

With the Govs backs to the wall Almantas Ozelis stepped up and pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in his No. 1 singles match to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was Ozelis’ first win at No. 1 this season after going 6-8 at the No. 2 singles spot.

Despite Ozelis’ win, JSU pulled out the win after taking matches at No. 5 and No. 6.

APSU will travel to Eastern Illinois for its next match on Saturday, April 8th for its next match.

Match Results

Jacksonville State 5, Austin Peay 2

Singles

1. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. REESE, Jaryd (JSUM) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

2. CAFFARENA, Pablo (JSUM) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-3, 6-4

3. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. MORK, Felix (JSUM) 6-3, 6-2

4. CHAIM, Mathias (JSUM) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-3, 6-0

5. CUCALON, Paolo (JSUM) def. Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-3, 6-2

6. AGOST, Guillermo (JSUM) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1. Aleh Drobysh/Almantas Ozelis (APSU) vs. REESE, Jaryd/McCORMICK, Austin (JSUM) 3-4, unfinished

2. MORK, Felix/CHAIM, Mathias (JSUM) def. James Mitchell/Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-1

3. GOMEZ, Andres/CAFFARENA, Pablo (JSUM) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,4,2,1,5,6)


