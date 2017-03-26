|
Gamecocks Fly Away From Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis in 5-2 Win
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match at home in the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts to Jacksonville State Saturday afternoon.
The Gamecocks took the doubles point after claiming wins at No. 2 and No. 3 to take an early 1-0 lead in the match.
Alex Kartsonis tied the match at one after a 6-3, 6-2 win in his No. 3 singles match, but JSU reeled off wins at No. 4 and No. 2 to take a 3-1 lead.
With the Govs backs to the wall Almantas Ozelis stepped up and pulled out a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in his No. 1 singles match to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was Ozelis’ first win at No. 1 this season after going 6-8 at the No. 2 singles spot.
Despite Ozelis’ win, JSU pulled out the win after taking matches at No. 5 and No. 6.
APSU will travel to Eastern Illinois for its next match on Saturday, April 8th for its next match.
Match Results
Jacksonville State 5, Austin Peay 2
Singles
1. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. REESE, Jaryd (JSUM) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
2. CAFFARENA, Pablo (JSUM) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-3, 6-4
3. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. MORK, Felix (JSUM) 6-3, 6-2
4. CHAIM, Mathias (JSUM) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-3, 6-0
5. CUCALON, Paolo (JSUM) def. Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-3, 6-2
6. AGOST, Guillermo (JSUM) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1. Aleh Drobysh/Almantas Ozelis (APSU) vs. REESE, Jaryd/McCORMICK, Austin (JSUM) 3-4, unfinished
2. MORK, Felix/CHAIM, Mathias (JSUM) def. James Mitchell/Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-1
3. GOMEZ, Andres/CAFFARENA, Pablo (JSUM) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-1
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,4,2,1,5,6)
