Marsha Blackburn: This Week From Washington – March 26th, 2017

Washington, D.C. – Spring Break is always one of my favorite times of year as we often get the chance to see so many of you in our office.

It’s been a pleasure to welcome families from across the 7th District to the Capitol this week.

If you are planning a trip to Washington, please remember that we can assist with Capitol and White House tours.

Subcommittee on Communications and Technology Hearing on Broadband

On Tuesday morning, the Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Communications and Technology held a hearing to further discuss broadband infrastructure. As discussed, it is imperative that we cut through red tape by streamlining the permitting process in order to boost broadband infrastructure.

We were so pleased to have bipartisan participation and bipartisan agreement that broadband is the infrastructure of greatest importance for the 21st century. You can watch my opening remarks below.

Subcommittee on Health Care Remarks

On Wednesday, the Subcommittee on Health held a hearing to examine the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, which needs to be reauthorized before its expiration in September 2017. PDUFA supports the review and regulation of innovative drug products and helps ensure patients receive timely access to safe and effective new therapies. You can read more about the hearing here and watch my remarks below.

Blackburn Language Included in Manager’s Amendment to AHCA

On Tuesday, I offered language to improve the American Health Care Act that deals with much needed Medicaid reforms. Many of you who have called this week have requested that we take this action. I was pleased this language was included in the bill.

The amendment terminates requirements for states to expand Medicaid for certain childless non-disables, non-elderly, non-pregnant adults up to 133% FPL. You can read the language I added here.

Update on the American Health Care Act

You have no doubt heard that the Speaker and the President agreed to pull the healthcare bill from consideration this afternoon. This does not mean that work does not continue in the efforts to repeal the ACA and to move us to patient centered healthcare. Our entire staff has talked to hundreds of constituents to hear your thoughts, your stories and your ideas for health care reform.

Keep talking to us and sending those thoughts and opinions because we welcome hearing from you. Please know I am working every day to achieve patient centered healthcare reform.

Bipartisan Legislation to Make Hearing Aids Available Over the Counter

On Tuesday, my colleague Joe Kennedy and I introduced bipartisan legislation that would make hearing aids available over the counter. This legislation is the first step to ensuring that millions of Americans can finally have access to affordable hearing aids.

Our bill is the companion legislation that was introduced to the Senate by Senators Warren, Grassley, Hassan, and Isakson. I look forward to seeing this legislation pass and to giving Americans affordable options.

Women Making History Reception and Awards Ceremony

It was an honor to attend the Independent Women Forum’s Women Making History Reception and Awards Ceremony. IWF is celebrating 25 years of improving the lives of Americans by increasing the number of women who value free markets and personal liberty.

My thanks to IWF for their continued support and encouragement through the years and for recognizing me as a “Working for Women” Congressional Champion.

