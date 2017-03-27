AAA reports Gas Prices Rise in Florida, remain Steady in Georgia and Tennessee

Tampa, FL – Motorists saw modest movement at the gas pump last week. Gas prices inched higher in Florida, slipped slightly lower in Georgia, and remained the same in Tennessee.

“This is the type of volatility we expect to see at the pump this time of year, as supply and demand patterns shift,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“However, it is beginning to ramp-up in Florida. We also saw a decline in gasoline inventories last week, which normally triggers rising prices at the pump. Gasoline demand in Florida surges in March, because there are more drivers visiting for Spring Break and Spring Training, combined with ‘winter residents’ who came to the sunshine state for a break from the cold,” Jenkins said.

Tracking Fuel Prices

“During the month of April, drivers across the country will see gas prices begin to climb as the industry completes spring maintenance and the switch over to summer-blend gasoline,” Jenkins said.

“AAA projects the national average for a gallon of gasoline will increase 40 cents this summer, peaking near $2.70, which is 70 cents higher than it was last summer. Whether gas prices reach that peak will depend on the direction of oil prices, which have slipped lower in recent weeks,” stated Jenkins.

Crude oil prices remain low due to elevated U.S. inventories, rising production, and increased rig counts. The weekly average price for crude oil was $47.85 – 65 cents less than the week before. The weekly average declined for the fifth consecutive week, hitting the lowest level since November 25th, 2016.

Fuel Fundamentals

(Based on weekly data provided by the EIA)

increased by 5% to 533.1 million barrels – the upper limit of the average range for this time of year Domestic crude production increased 0.22% to 9,129,000 barrels – the highest daily production rate since February 2016

increased 0.22% to 9,129,000 barrels – the highest daily production rate since February 2016 Gasoline demand declined 0.58%. This is the third consecutive weekly decline in demand. The current level is 3.19% less than a year ago.

declined 0.58%. This is the third consecutive weekly decline in demand. The current level is 3.19% less than a year ago. Gasoline inventories decreased nationwide by 2.8 million barrels last week, which could be an indicator of rising prices in the future.

decreased nationwide by 2.8 million barrels last week, which could be an indicator of rising prices in the future. Gasoline production increased 2.42% to 9.8 million barrels per day – nearly 1% higher than a year ago.

increased 2.42% to 9.8 million barrels per day – nearly 1% higher than a year ago. Refineries operated at 87% capacity – up 2.5 percentage points from the week before. Gulf Coast refineries rose 3 percentage points from the week prior.

operated at 87% capacity – up 2.5 percentage points from the week before. Gulf Coast refineries rose 3 percentage points from the week prior. The U.S. rig count rose again last week to 809 – up 3 percent from a week ago; 74 percent higher than last year.

Regional Gas Prices

Florida gas prices averaged $2.30 on Sunday – 4 cents more than a week ago, and 23 cents more than a year ago.

metro markets are west Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.45), Miami ($2.40), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.39) The least expensive metro markets are Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.22), Orlando ($2.23), and Jacksonville ($2.23)

Georgia gas prices averaged $2.16 on Sunday – 1-cent less than a week ago, 17 cents more than a year ago.

metro markets in the state are Savannah ($2.20), Atlanta ($2.17), and Athens ($2.15) The least expensive metro markets in the state are Augusta-Aiken ($2.07), Macon ($2.11), and Albany ($2.11)

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.04 on Sunday – the same price as last week, but 14 cents more than a year ago.

metro markets in the state are Memphis ($2.07), Nashville ($2.03), and Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol ($2.06) The least expensive metro markets in the state are Chattanooga ($1.99), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.00), Knoxville ($2.00)

Current and Past Price Averages

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.286 $2.288 $2.293 $2.286 $2.036 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.296 $2.297 $2.264 $2.277 $2.065 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.160 $2.162 $2.169 $2.205 $1.988 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.039 $2.040 $2.041 $2.068 $1.899 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

