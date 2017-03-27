|
AAA reports Gas Prices Rise in Florida, remain Steady in Georgia and Tennessee
Tampa, FL – Motorists saw modest movement at the gas pump last week. Gas prices inched higher in Florida, slipped slightly lower in Georgia, and remained the same in Tennessee.
“This is the type of volatility we expect to see at the pump this time of year, as supply and demand patterns shift,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.“Falling oil prices have helped offset inventory declines in most states, keeping gas prices low. Also, demand has been off to a slow start this year throughout most of the U.S.” stated Jenkins.
“However, it is beginning to ramp-up in Florida. We also saw a decline in gasoline inventories last week, which normally triggers rising prices at the pump. Gasoline demand in Florida surges in March, because there are more drivers visiting for Spring Break and Spring Training, combined with ‘winter residents’ who came to the sunshine state for a break from the cold,” Jenkins said.
Tracking Fuel Prices
“During the month of April, drivers across the country will see gas prices begin to climb as the industry completes spring maintenance and the switch over to summer-blend gasoline,” Jenkins said.
“AAA projects the national average for a gallon of gasoline will increase 40 cents this summer, peaking near $2.70, which is 70 cents higher than it was last summer. Whether gas prices reach that peak will depend on the direction of oil prices, which have slipped lower in recent weeks,” stated Jenkins.
Crude oil prices remain low due to elevated U.S. inventories, rising production, and increased rig counts. The weekly average price for crude oil was $47.85 – 65 cents less than the week before. The weekly average declined for the fifth consecutive week, hitting the lowest level since November 25th, 2016.
Fuel Fundamentals
(Based on weekly data provided by the EIA)
Regional Gas Prices
Florida gas prices averaged $2.30 on Sunday – 4 cents more than a week ago, and 23 cents more than a year ago.
Georgia gas prices averaged $2.16 on Sunday – 1-cent less than a week ago, 17 cents more than a year ago.
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.04 on Sunday – the same price as last week, but 14 cents more than a year ago.
Motorists can find the lowest gas prices in their area by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.
All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
