Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch today for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee until 8:00pm tonight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across all of Middle Tennessee. The greatest chance for severe storms however remains along and west of I-65.

Damaging straight line winds and hail are the main threats.

An isolated brief tornado is possible as well.

Another round of strong to severe storms is possible in Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

