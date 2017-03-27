Instant Peay Play: APSU Women’s Tennis team faces big showdowns this week

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s women’s tennis team made a return to the Ohio Valley Conference postseason in 2016, after a two-year hiatus, but with the start of Ohio Valley Conference play in 2017 the Govs have come out of the gates quickly, but face some tough opponents this week as they try to remain undefeated in conference play.

The Govs enter the week with an overall record of 5-5, but more importantly a 3-0 mark in OVC play – one of three teams yet to drop a match in conference play this year – having opened OVC play with victories over Tennessee State (5-2) and Belmont (4-3) on the road and Jacksonville State (6-1) at home this past Saturday.

During fall play, the Govs did not lose a team dual match including topping league favorite Tennessee Martin.

Again, spearheading the charge for the Govs are the twin sisters from Los Realejos, Spain, Lidia Yanes Garcia (playing No. 1 singles) and Claudia Yanes Garcia (playing No. 2 singles), who enter this week’s play with 8-2 and 7-2 overall win-loss records respectively this spring – including both being 3-0 so far in OVC singles play.

This coming off Lidia being OVC Player of the Year as a freshman in 2016, while sister Claudia joined her on the All-OVC First-team.

But it’s not just the Garcia’s who have helped the Govs go 3-0 early in conference play.

Sophomore Helena Kuppig (Saarbruecken, Saarland, Germany) is 4-6 this year at the No. 3 single position – including a 2-1 mark in OVC play – while Ana Albertson, a freshman from Woodstock, GA, has a 2-1 mark at the No. four singles in OVC play.

Brittney Covington (Sr., Clarksville, TN) has also picked up a win in OVC play in the No. 5 slot in singles.

But more importantly, so far this season the conference play the Govs have posted a 7-1 mark in doubles play matches – something that was a struggle for the squad in 2016 – but so far has been a strength in being able to pick up the critical doubles point to get matches started.

The Govs also need to make hay this week, because after the SEMO and Tennessee Martin matches, they must hit the road for their next three OVC matchups, including an April 7th meeting with currently 13-0, 3-0 OVC Southern Illinois Edwardsville.

About Chris Austin

Chris Austin is a graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. Chris is a former Head Softball Coach for APSU, and assistant basketball coach for CHS. Chris has worked at the Leaf-Chronicle, and WJZM News/Talk/Sports radio. Has also worked at the Sports Information Department at APSU, and has covered championship events for the Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA. Chris is an avid sports fan and can be found at most Austin Peay State University sports events. Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com

Email: chris_austin24@yahoo.com

Sections

Topics