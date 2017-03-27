Montgomery County Friends of the Shelter to hold Color Vibe 5K, April 1st

Clarksville, TN – Get ready Clarksville for the most colorful fun-filled day of your life! On Saturday, April 1st, the Montgomery County Friends of the Shelter will host the Color Vibe 5k run.

You’ll have more color on you than your happy levels can handle! So get your friends and family stretched out for this amazing color blast event where you’ll get blasted with color while you run the Color Vibe 5K. Color Vibe is here, and you’re about to get tagged!

You’ll be blasted at every color station throughout this awesome 5K run. So grab your girlfriends, your bro’s, your friends, and your family cause we’re bringing a color fun experience to your life that you never knew existed!

Join us for the Color Vibe 5K run and get ready to be tagged with color!

Spots are filling up fast so sign-up today as we have a limited number available. To register, visit: www.thecolorvibe.com/clarksville.php

The Beachaven Vineyards & Winery is located at 1100 Dunlop Lane, Clarksville, Tennessee.

About Montgomery County Friends of the Shelter

The Montgomery County Friends of the Shelter (MCFOTS) is a 501c3 non-profit organization, with no paid employees, that helps provide low cost spay/neuters to residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

For more information, visit their website at www.mcfots.org or their facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheFriendsOfTheShelter

Sections

Topics