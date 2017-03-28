APSU Softball plays at Memphis Tigers, Wednesday

Austin Peay (11-17/1-3 OVC) at Memphis (17-13/2-1 AAC)

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 | 3:00pm CT

Memphis, TN | Tigers Softball Complex

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team will be making just its third trip in 12 years to Tennessee’s largest city to face the University of Memphis, 3:00pm, Wednesday at the Tigers Softball Complex for a non-conference doubleheader.

Although the series between the Govs and Tigers dates to March 29, 2006, Wednesday’s games will only be the seventh and eighth overall contests between the in-state rivals, with Memphis holding a 4-2 overall advantage in the record – including a 3-1 mark in Memphis.

Offensively, the Govs are led by sophomore catcher Carly Mattson‘s .373 batting average, which includes five doubles and eight home runs among her 31 total hits. She has also driven in 18 runs and scored 17 times this season.

Sophomore third baseman Danielle Liermann follows right behind with a .368 batting average, five doubles, eight home runs and a team-high 25 runs driven in.

Sophomore shortstop Kendall Vedder comes into the matchup batting just below .300 on the season with a .299 average, along with six doubles and four home runs. She has driven in 14 this season.

Red-shirt sophomore outfielder Kacy Acree also comes into the contests swinging a hot bat, despite seeing her 12-game hitting streak come to an end over the weekend, batting .279 over the first 28 games of the season, including three doubles, two triples, six home runs. She has scored a team high 21 runs this season and ties senior outfielder Rikki Arkansas for the team lead in stolen bases (11).

In the circle, three Govs have picked up wins this season for APSU led by freshman Kelsey Gross‘ 7-5 win-loss mark, including a 5.44 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 72 innings of work.

Seniors Autumn Hanners (3-7, 3.93 ERA, 34 K’s) and Christiana Gable (1-4, 5.65 ERA, 16 k’s) have also recorded wins this season for APSU.

