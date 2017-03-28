Clarksville Gas and Water announces Hawkins Road and Morgan Road Water Outage Planned for Wednesday

Wednesday, March 29th, 3017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage on Hawkins Road and Morgan Road on Wednesday morning at 8:00am for water valve replacement work.

The water outage will affect Hawkins Road from Morgan Road to Highway 13/48 and Morgan Road from Hawkins Road to Bullock Drive in the Southern Hills subdivision.

Low water pressure may also be possible for area residents.

The roads will be open to through traffic during the work.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 12:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics