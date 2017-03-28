|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU to host 56th Mid-South Jazz Festival featuring Marquis Hill Blacktet April 1st Newer: Fort Campbell’s Intrepid Spirit Center tackles Traumatic Brain Injuries »
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Low Water Pressure on Hawkins Road
Tuesday, March 28th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water is repairing a water main leak on Hawkins Road causing low water pressure on Hawkins Road between Morgan Road and Highway 13/48.
The road is open to traffic.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water pressure restored by approximately 11:30am.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsCG&W, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Hawkins Road, Highway 13, Highway 48, Hwy 13, Hwy 48, Low Water Pressure, Morgan Road, Water Main Leak, Water Main Repair
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed