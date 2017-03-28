|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Fort Campbell’s Intrepid Spirit Center tackles Traumatic Brain Injuries Newer: TBI arrests Two Clarksville Men in 2016 Cumberland City Murder Case »
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Water Outage on Hawkins Road and Morgan Road
Tuesday, March 28th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on sections Hawkins Road and Morgan Road for water main leak repair work that began earlier this morning.
The water outage will affect Hawkins Road from Morgan Road to Highway 13/48 and Morgan Road from Hawkins Road to Bullock Drive in the Southern Hills subdivision.
The work may continue to cause low water pressure for area residents.
The road is open to traffic.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsBullock Drive, CG&W, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville TN, Hawkins Road, Highway 13, Highway 48, Hwy 13, Hwy 48, Low Water Pressure, Morgan Road, Southern Hill Subdivision, Water Main Leak, Water Main Repair, water outage
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed