Clarksville Police announces Mock Crash Exercise to be held at Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at 12:30pm, the Clarksville Police Department, with LifeFlight, Montgomery County EMS, Clarksville Fire and Rescue, and Montgomery County Sheriff Office will be conducting a Mock Crash at the Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13.

This will be a Mock and there is no need for anyone to be alarmed.

