Clarksville Police announces Mock Crash Exercise to be held at Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at 12:30pm, the Clarksville Police Department, with LifeFlight, Montgomery County EMS, Clarksville Fire and Rescue, and Montgomery County Sheriff Office will be conducting a Mock Crash at the Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13.
This will be a Mock and there is no need for anyone to be alarmed.
TopicsClarksville Academy Complex, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, Highway 13, Highway 48, Hwy 13, Hwy 48, LifeFlight, Montgomery County EMS, MOntgomery County Sheriff's Office
|
