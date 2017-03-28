Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police announces Mock Crash Exercise to be held at Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13

March 28, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at 12:30pm, the Clarksville Police Department, with LifeFlight, Montgomery County EMS, Clarksville Fire and Rescue, and Montgomery County Sheriff Office will be conducting a Mock Crash at the Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13.

This will be a Mock and there is no need for anyone to be alarmed.

Mock Crash Exercise to be held at Clarksville Academy Complex 48/13 tomorrow at 12:30pm.

