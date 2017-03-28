|
Clarksville Police reports Bypass and Edmondson Ferry Road Closed to Clear Crash
Clarksville, TN – The 41-A Bypass and Edmondson Ferry Road is closed so the Clarksville Police Department can clear a crash involving Semi Tractor Trailer.
It is estimated that it will take an hour to hour 1/2.
Motorist are asked to find alternate routes until then.
