Clarksville Police reports Bypass and Edmondson Ferry Road Closed to Clear Crash

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The 41-A Bypass and Edmondson Ferry Road is closed so the Clarksville Police Department can clear a crash involving Semi Tractor Trailer.

It is estimated that it will take an hour to hour 1/2.

Motorist are asked to find alternate routes until then.

