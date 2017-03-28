Clarksville Police request help identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Detective Cunningham is trying to identify suspects involved in a vehicle burglary, which occurred on March 23rd, 2017 at the Clarksville Athletic Club.

The suspects stole the victim’s debit/credit cards and made fraudulent purchases at Target, Walmart, Foot Locker, and Dillard’s. The suspects appear to be driving a black Cadillac Escalade.

Photographs of the suspects are shown above.

If anyone can identify the suspects or has any information related to these incidents, please call Detective Cunningham at 931.648.0656 Ext 5195, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

