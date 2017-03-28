Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to hold Change of Responsibility

Fort Campbell, KY – Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas D. Sutphin, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s top noncommissioned officer, is slated to change responsibility with Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Earle at 2:00pm March 31st, 2017.

Sutphin took charge of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, April 9th, 2015. Just shy of two years, he is leaving Fort Campbell to take the helm as the Inspector General Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Africa – Southern European Task Force, Vicenza, Italy.

“Command Sgt. Major’s ability to grasp complex issues and effectively communicate was key in maintaining a positive relationship with installation and community leaders,” said BACH commander Col. Telita Crosland.

As the installation’s senior medical NCO, Sutphin spearheaded the maintenance of the clinical competency program for the 68 W, Army medic. He shared the medic curriculum and competency checklist with Army Medical Command, in support of a revised Army Regulation 40-50.

Sutphin was also instrumental in implementing leader led safety rounds.

“His ability to cultivate an environment of trust and respect has been instrumental in changing the organization’s culture of safety that now includes openness and transparency – attributes that brought accolades during the successful 2016 Joint Commission survey,” Crosland said.

Sutphin demonstrated tremendous performance, she added. “He is a strategic thinker who delivered superior results.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Earle comes to BACH after serving as the command sergeant major at Bavaria Medical Department Activity in Bavaria, Germany. Earle has served in varying capacities throughout his Army career.

He began his career as a medic with the 10th Combat Support Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado and from there has continued to excel and serve in varying capacities and leadership roles at Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado; Landstudhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany; Ireland Army Community Hospital, Fort Knox, Kentucky; Medical Recruiting Command, Indianapolis, Indiana; and Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint-BaseLewis McCord, Washington.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and two Master’s degrees, one in Healthcare Management and the other in Emergency and Disaster Management.

“We are confident that Command Sgt. Maj. Earle is to right fit to fill the role behind Command Sgt. Major Sutphin. His experience will bring great value in leading and developing Soldiers at Blanchfield.”

Sections

Topics