|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
LBL to hold Wool Week and Sheep Shearing at the Homeplace 1850s Farm
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – The Homeplace 1850s Farm at Land Between the Lakes hosts a week of programs dedicated to working with wool Saturday, April 8th through Saturday, April 15th. Visitors are invited to get some hands-on experience and lend a hand preparing the new fleeces for spinning into yarn.
“The sheep are ready to shed their wool from the past year and that means new fleeces to wash, tease, card, spin, and dye,” said Cindy Earls, Homeplace Lead Interpreter. “We will show each step it takes to process our sheep’s raw wool into yarn, which we knit or weave into clothing during our Ewe to Yarn Challenge.”Invited artist, Gary Larson, will give Homeplace sheep their “haircut” for the year, 1850’s style, on Sheep Shearing Day, Saturday, April 8th, 10:00am-12:00pm and 1:00pm-3:00pm.
Programs included with regular admission: ages 13 and up $5.00; ages 5-12 $3.00; ages 4 and under are free. Fourth grade students can go to www.everykidinapark.gov, get their free Every Kid in a Park pass, and get their family in for free.
Program schedule includes:
Sat, April 8th-15th | 11:00am-3:00pm | Wool Week: Ewe to Yarn Challenge
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.
SectionsEvents
TopicsCindy Earls, Land Between the Lakes, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, LBL, Sheep Shearing Day, The Homeplace
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed