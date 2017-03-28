Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Lorenzo Kamanda from Johnson City added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List

March 28, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationJohnson City, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Lorenzo Barr Kamanda.

Kamanda (DOB 2-16-81) is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the Aggravated Rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray.

The incident occurred in October of last year while Kamanda was employed at the facility.

Anyone with information about Lorenzo Barr Kamanda whereabouts is asked to call 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Anyone with information about Lorenzo Barr Kamanda whereabouts is asked to call 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Kamanda is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8” and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives