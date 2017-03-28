Lorenzo Kamanda from Johnson City added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List

Johnson City, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Lorenzo Barr Kamanda.

Kamanda (DOB 2-16-81) is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the Aggravated Rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray.

The incident occurred in October of last year while Kamanda was employed at the facility.

Kamanda is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8” and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

