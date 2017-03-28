|
Lorenzo Kamanda from Johnson City added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List
Johnson City, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Lorenzo Barr Kamanda.
Kamanda (DOB 2-16-81) is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the Aggravated Rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray.
The incident occurred in October of last year while Kamanda was employed at the facility.
Kamanda is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8” and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
TopicsAggravated Rape, Gray TN, Johnson City TN, Lorenzo Barr Kamanda, Reward, TBI, TBI Top Ten Most Wanted List, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Washington County Sheriff's Office
