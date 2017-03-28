Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


TBI arrests Two Clarksville Men in 2016 Cumberland City Murder Case

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of two Clarksville men who are charged with the murder of a Stewart County man last spring.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on June 7th, 2016, TBI Special Agents joined detectives with the Cumberland City Police Department in investigating the shooting death of Donnie Cooksey. The victim was found deceased in his Wallace Street home.

(L) Abdullah Hassan Powell and (R) Gerald Depaul Lovelace from Clarksville arrested for 2016 Murder of Donnie Cooksey in Cumberland City.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that a white truck was seen in the area at the time of Mr. Cooksey’s death.

The investigation further revealed that Gerald Lovelace and Abdullah Powell were in that vehicle and intended to rob the victim, and were the individuals responsible for the death of Mr. Cooksey.

On Tuesday morning, TBI Special Agents arrested Abdullah Hassan Powell (DOB 11/19/1979), above left, and Gerald Depaul Lovelace (DOB 4/4/1979), above right. Both men are charged with First Degree Murder.

They were booked into the Stewart County Jail, where they are each being held on a $1,000,000 bond.


