Big inning lifts APSU Softball past Memphis Tigers
APSU Sports Information
Memphis, TN – A four-run, third inning pushes Austin Peay State University’s softball team past the University of Memphis, Wednesday afternoon at the Tigers Softball Complex, in Game 2 of their doubleheader, 4-2, after dropping the opener, 8-1.
The Govs (12-18) with Christiana Gable reaching on an infield hit and move to second following a walk to Victoria Eccleston.A sacrifice would move both runners into scoring position, with Emily Moore also drawing a walk to load the bases for Kacy Acree.
Acree didn’t disappoint, as she singled in Gable to give the Govs a 1-0 lead, their first of the day.
Danielle Liermann then followed with a two-run double into right-center field, to make it 3-0, with the final run of the inning coming in on an infield groundout by Allie Blackwood.
Those runs would be all Govs starter Autumn Hanners would need, as she limited the Tigers (19-14) two just two runs – only one earned – on six hits, while walking three and striking out three.
In Game 1, the Govs would see the Tigers score in five of their six at bats, in scoring their eight runs, while Austin Peay’s lone run of the game came in the top of the fifth inning on a double by Liermann, scoring Acree.
The Govs return to Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday, when they travel to Cookeville, Tennessee to square-off against Tennessee Tech in a 1:00pm doubleheader.
