|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU senior Thomas Murphy finishes accomplished undergraduate tenure with Washington D.C. internship Newer: Big inning lifts APSU Softball past Memphis Tigers »
Clarksville Academy Students attend Mock Crash Exercise
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department, with Life Flight, Montgomery County EMS, Clarksville Fire and Rescue, and Montgomery County Sheriff Office held a Mock Crash on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at the Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13.
100 Clarksville Academy Student witnessed first hand the after math of Distractive Driving.
The Students were able to witness Emergency Personnel, and Law Enforcement Personnel respond to a multiple fatality crash.
Photo Gallery
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Academy, Clarksville Academy Complex, Clarksville Academy Students, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, Highway 13, Highway 48, Hwy 13, Hwy 48, LifeFlight, Montgomery County EMS, MOntgomery County Sheriff's Office
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed