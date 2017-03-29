Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Academy Students attend Mock Crash Exercise

March 29, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department, with Life Flight, Montgomery County EMS, Clarksville Fire and Rescue, and Montgomery County Sheriff Office held a Mock Crash on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at the Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13.

100 Clarksville Academy Student witnessed first hand the after math of Distractive Driving.

The Students were able to witness Emergency Personnel, and Law Enforcement Personnel respond to a multiple fatality crash.

Mock Crash Exercise held at the Clarksville Academy Complex today.

Mock Crash Exercise held at the Clarksville Academy Complex today.

Photo Gallery


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives