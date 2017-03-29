Clarksville Academy Students attend Mock Crash Exercise

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department, with Life Flight, Montgomery County EMS, Clarksville Fire and Rescue, and Montgomery County Sheriff Office held a Mock Crash on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 at the Clarksville Academy Complex on Highway 48/13.

100 Clarksville Academy Student witnessed first hand the after math of Distractive Driving.

The Students were able to witness Emergency Personnel, and Law Enforcement Personnel respond to a multiple fatality crash.

