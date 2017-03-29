Clarksville Gas and Water reports Water Outages and Road Closure on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Terminal Road

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed the outer southbound lane on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from Interstate 24 to Westfield Court to repair a water main break.

The intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Westfield Court is also closed to traffic and law enforcement is present to redirect traffic around the intersection.

A second utility construction crew is repairing a water main leak on Terminal Road causing a water outage on Terminal Road. Terminal Road will also be closed to traffic for the water main repair work.

Motorists will be redirected through the O’Charley’s business driveway and the Tilted Kilt parking lot for access to Terminal Road.

Low water pressure may also affect the surrounding vicinity near the construction zones.

Both water main repairs are anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 8:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics