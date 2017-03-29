Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces registration for Wettest Egg Hunt going on Now

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is excited to host a not-so-typical egg hunt at the New Providence pool, 168 Cunningham Lane, but you should reserve your spot soon as spaces are filling quickly!

Pre-registration for the Wettest Egg Hunt is required and can be completed online at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Participants can also enjoy egg coloring, face painting and an inflatable. No one will leave empty handed, all participants will receive a bag filled with prizes and goodies.

An adaptive egg hunt will be offered for children and adults with special needs beginning at 10:00am. To register for the adaptive hunt, please call 931.472.3380.

To help families as they plan to attend the Wettest Egg Hunts, the schedule for the day will be as follows:

10:00am – Noon: Special Needs Children and Adults Only

12:30pm and 1:30pm: Ages 1-2 — Baby Pool.

1:00pm and 2:00pm: Ages 5-8, Ages 9-11 — Main Pool.

2:00pm and 2:30pm: Ages 3-4 — Baby Pool.

2:45pm – 4:45pm: Open Swim for those registered.

Registered participants must arrive 45 minutes prior to their hunt time to check-in. Egg hunts will begin on time.

For complete details about the Wettest Egg Hunts, please contact New Providence Pool at 931.472.3380 or visit the Facebook event page.

New Providence pool is the only public, indoor pool in the city of Clarksville. New Providence pool offers swim lessons, water fitness classes, lap swim, and open swimming November through the beginning of May each year.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

