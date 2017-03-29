Clarksville Police reports Traffic Delays at Exit 4 & Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Area

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has already done a press release about the issue on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The Clarksville Police Department is monitoring the situation to levitate the congestion however commuters are advised to find alternate routes.

According to District 3 Patrol one southbound lane is closed between Westfield Court and Terminal Road.

Commuters can expect a longer delay than normal at Exit 4 as they exit Interstate 24.

This is issue is expected to go well into the night.

Sections

Topics