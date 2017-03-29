|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds Academy Graduation Ceremony
Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson would like to congratulate Jason Bosworth, David Cox, and Ryan Wright on their graduation from Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy.
The three graduates will work in the patrol section and warrants unit at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
Jason Bosworth started his career as a deputy in the jail in March 2014. Bosworth served in the U.S. Army for five years prior to the Sheriff’s Office. He is assigned to the patrol unit.
David Cox started his career as a reserve deputy in January 2014. He severed in the U.S. Army for seven years prior to the Sheriff’s Office. Cox received the Outstanding Achievement Award from Walters State. He is assigned to the patrol unit.
Ryan Wright started as a deputy in the jail in April 2013. He transferred to the warrants unit in August 2016. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Corrections for five years prior to the Sheriff’s Office. Wright received the Defensive and Tactical Driving Award from Walters State. He will remain in the warrants unit.
Sheriff John Fuson provided the keynote address at the graduation ceremony. Fuson spoke of his time at Walters State and the many challenges and rewards the graduates will face in their law enforcement career. He ended his address by wishing them safety and success, in that order.
