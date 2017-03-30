|
APSU Baseball travels to Southeast Missouri in pivotal OVC Matchup
Austin Peay (11-13, 4-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri (12-10, 4-5 OVC)
Friday-Sunday, March 31st-April 2nd
Clarksville, TN – A season-long five game road trip will see Austin Peay’s baseball team face Southeast Missouri in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, Friday-Sunday, at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Govs and Redhawks enter the weekend tied for fifth place in the league standings with 4-5 records. Both teams lost their OVC set last weekend, APSU falling at home to Tennessee Tech while SEMO dropped a series at SIU Edwardsville.
Probable Starters
APSU: RHP Alex Robles | RHP Caleb Powell | TBA
Series Notes
The Govs and Redhawks have met 91 times previously, Southeast Missouri holding a 53-38 advantage in the series. In terms of OVC series played between the teams, the Redhawks have won 14 of the 25 previous series, including seven of the 12 at Capaha Field.
Southeast Missouri has won the last two series at Cape Girardeau and three of the last four played there.
First Hacks
Home Run Hearsay
Freshman Tyler Hubbard became the 13th different Govs batter to hit a home run in 2017, breaking the program record for most players with a home run in a season. Hubbard also became the second Govs hitter to drive a pinch-hit home run this season (sophomore Brett Newberg the other). The Govs 43 home runs already ranks 16th on the team’s single-season record list, with more than half the season remaining.
Individually
Redshirt freshman infielder Parker Phillips hit a home run in each of the three games against Tennessee Tech and brings a six-game hit streak into the weekend that includes five home runs.
Junior second baseman Garrett Giovannelli has reached base safely in eight consecutive games, with a base hit in seven of those contests (13-for-37, .351). Senior utility man Alex Robles brings a team-best seven-game hit streak into the midweek outing (14-for-29, .483, 8 RBI).
Senior right fielder Chase Hamilton saw a four-game hit streak snapped at Middle Tennessee, Wednesday, but still has five hits in his last five games. Redshirt junior left fielder Cayce Bredlau has a hit in five of his last seven games and a double in four of those contests (9-for-30, .300, 7 RBI). Junior shortstop Kyle Wilson has a hit in five of his last seven games (6-for-23, .261).
Junior center fielder Imani Willis has a hit in seven of his last nine games (8 H, 2 2B).
Sophomore catcher Alex Sala broke a three-game hitless stretch with a 1-for-5 outing against Tennessee Tech, last Saturday.
Freshman infielder Landon Kelly has started the last three games at third base (4-for-13, 4 RBI at the plate) and has eight starts at the hot corner this season.
Sophomore Brett Newberg has an extra-base hit in three of his last four pinch-hit appearances (3-for-3, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, HBP).
Toeing The Rubber
Staff Notes
Starters
Senior right-hander Caleb Powell enters the weekend seeking to snap his two-game losing streak. It is the first time in his career he has suffered back-to-back losses, after entering 2017 with four losses total (2 in 2016, 1 each in 2015 and 2014).
APSU has not named a starter for Sunday’s contest.
Next Up for APSU Baseball
On the other side of the Southeast Missouri series, the Govs will conclude the five-game road trip with a Tuesday contest at Southern Illinois. Austin Peay then returns to The Hand for a quick three-game OVC series against Belmont.
Follow APSU
For additional coverage of Austin Peay’s baseball team, follow the Govs on Twitter @AustinPeayBSB. Austin Peay’s athletics department also maintains several social media accounts @LetsGoPeay (Twitter), /LetsGoPeay (Facebook) and /LetsGoPeay (Instagram).
