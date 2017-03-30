APSU to hold GovNow dual enrollment information session April 4th

Clarksville, TN – On April 4th, Austin Peay State University will hold a GovNow dual enrollment information session for high school juniors and seniors from across Tennessee interested in getting a jump start on their college careers at 6:00pm in the Morgan University Center, room 307 on the APSU campus.

A major component of GovNow (a reference to APSU’s mascot, the Governor) is the incentive that students can earn four college-level classes for free.

Students taking advantage of GovNow can potentially save more than $7,000 on tuition for a four-year degree, thanks to GovNow.

Students that want to take full advantage of the program, with its discounted tuition rates that continue after those four free classes, have the potential to earn an associate degree—the equivalent of two years of college—by the time they graduate high school.

The University’s GovNow program is open to students from any high school in Tennessee, including home-school students, who have:

Completed the sophomore year of high school.

A minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

ACT subscores of 19 in math and English.

Parent/guardian approval.

Principal or counselor approval.

Those interested in attending the information session are asked to RSVP at govnow@apsu.edu, but it is not required.

For more information on APSU’s dual enrollment program, visit www.apsu.edu/govnow

Sections

Topics