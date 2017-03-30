|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf tackles Colonel Classic this weekend
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Fresh off a top-five finish earlier in the week, Austin Peay State University women’s golf caps a busy March this weekend at the Colonel Classic, hosted by Eastern Kentucky at the University Club at Arlington.The Govs are scheduled for 54 holes overall, playing 36 on an 8:30am (ET) shotgun start, Friday before returning for the final 18 at 9:00am, Saturday.
Pairings were not yet available at press time, but will be found once available via the GolfStat link (below).
On a par-72, 5,889-yard course, the Governors will play a mini-Ohio Valley Conference Championship at this week’s stop. Among the competitors will be the host Colonels as well as fellow OVC foes Belmont, Morehead State and Tennessee Tech. Ball State, Cleveland State, Dayton, Louisiana-Monroe, Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Youngstown State and the University of the Cumberlands.
Having been Austin Peay’s top finisher in three straight tournaments, sophomore Ashton Goodley ascended to the top spot in the order this week. The El Dorado, Illinois, native capped her tie for fifth last week with a final-round 73 at Hickory Ridge Golf Club in the Saluki Invitational—her season-best showing.
Back from injury, junior AnnaMichelle Moore slots in as the No. 2 this week after finishing 12th a week ago. She’s one of three veterans in the lineup, joined by seniors Morgan Kauffman (No. 3) and Amber Bosworth (No. 5), with Ashton’s sister Taylor Goodley slotted into the No. 4 spot. Bosworth, who nailed a hole-in-one last week, and Goodley look to repeat their final-round performances, where they shot 78 and 77, respectively.
Freshman Meghann Stamps will serve as the individual this week.
Inclement weather could be prevalent, particularly during Friday’s rounds. The Govs will return to action in their final pre-OVC Championship tune-up at next week’s Murray State Invitational, April 7th-8th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, KY.
