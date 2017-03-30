|
City of Clarksville hosted a Vendors Workshop, Wednesday
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, March 28th, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Camille Thomas, the City Purchasing Director, hosted a Vendors Workshop at Freedom Point in Liberty Park for businesses who want to sell products and services to the City.
The event was free and open to all local business representatives.
Thomas led about 70 participants through a variety of topics, including:
The event was part of Public Procurement Month, which is proclaimed each March to promote excellence in government purchasing practices.
The City of Clarksville is dedicated to professional public procurement practices, which promote honesty, and fights corruption, favoritism, fraud and waste by conducting the process in an open manner consistent with the rules, regulations and good business practices.
