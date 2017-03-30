Clarksville Fire Rescue promotes four leaders

City’s fire service grooms and develops talent from within

Clarksville, TN – Promotions of four longtime members of Clarksville Fire Rescue were celebrated Thursday with a pinning ceremony at Clarksville City Hall.

“It’s great to welcome these officers and their families, to congratulate them on their promotions and to thank them for the fine work they do to protect Clarksville residents and their property,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “I’m so proud of this group of officers who are moving up into top leadership roles in our fire service.”

All of the promoted officers rose through the ranks during careers with Fire Rescue.

Here are the promotions, including hire date and previous assignment:

Steven Batten, to assistant chief; hired December 1996. Batten had been district chief of B Shift.

Scott Owens, to district chief; hired October 1996. Owens had been the captain of C Shift.

Jeremy Stewart, to captain; hired April 2002. Stewart had been a lieutenant in B Shift.

Shawn Darnell, to lieutenant; hired July 2001. Darnell had been an engineer in B Shift.

“I’ve very proud of each of you,” Fire Chief Mike Roberts told the officers. “Along with few more promotions later this year, you are progressing and you will be the core of the leadership group for years to come. I think we have raised you well, and the department is in great hands.”

Deputy Chief Ray Williams and Assistant Chief David Clinard also spoke to the group, and said they were proud of the leaders being promoted.

“Promotions are a little bittersweet,” Clinard said. “Over the years, you end up working with nearly all of the officers, at all times of the day and under all kinds of circumstances. They are all good, but with this group I know the department is in especially fine hands for the future.”

Clarksville Fire Rescue is made up 233 personnel dedicated to quick response to all emergency calls, and top-flight customer service in all aspects of the department’s mission — including fire suppression activities, medical assist responses, fire prevention inspections and public fire education programs, and fire investigations.

With the support of the Mayor and City Council, Clarksville Fire Rescue has opened two new fire stations, Station 11 and Station 12, in the past two years and continues to grow in response to community expansion and need.

