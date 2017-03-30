|
Fort Campbell Schools to close early today
Fort Campbell, KY – Due to the expected severe weather today, Fort Campbell Schools will close early.
Fort Campbell High School will close at 1:20pm and elementary and middle schools will close at 2:20pm.
This is basically the Tuesday schedule for schools.
Remember, safety first! (RNJ)
