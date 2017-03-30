Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Darren Walton for Theft of Property

March 30, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have arrested one man and another remains on the run after a brief pursuit Tuesday afternoon.  

Darren Walton, 39, wanted for theft of property, was observed driving on Chapel Hill Road with a male passenger.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however Walton accelerated and turned into an open field near Liverworth Road and drove towards a tree line.

Darren Walton is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for theft of property.

Darren Walton is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for theft of property.

When the vehicle returned to the road, investigators initiated a traffic stop. Only one occupant was in the vehicle, Steven Michael Williams, 32.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with evading. His bond is $30,000.

Deputies with the aid of K9 attempted to locate Walton, but he remains at large. He has two warrants out for his arrest. Theft of property and evading.

Anyone with information on Walton is asked to contact Investigator Cody Lannom at 931.648.0611 extension 13203.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

Steven Williams

Steven WilliamsName: Steven Michael Williams

Gender: M
Race: W
Address: Oak Ridge Road, Palmyra, TN
Arresting Officer: Lannom
Changed With: Evading Arrest in Vehicle
Booked Into: Montgomery County Jail
Bond: $30,000


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives