Severe Thunderstorms expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County today

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville reports hazardous weather expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee this afternoon and into tonight.

There is a enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across all of Middle Tennessee. These severe storms will likely contain large hail, damaging winds, and possibly isolated tornadoes.

The highest risk for severe storms will be west of I-65, with a decreasing threat as you move further east of I-65.

Counties Included

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

