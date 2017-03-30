|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU to hold reading with Acuff Chair of Excellence recipient Dorothy Allison April 7th Newer: Fort Campbell Schools to close early today »
Severe Thunderstorms expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County today
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville reports hazardous weather expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee this afternoon and into tonight.
There is a enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across all of Middle Tennessee. These severe storms will likely contain large hail, damaging winds, and possibly isolated tornadoes.
The highest risk for severe storms will be west of I-65, with a decreasing threat as you move further east of I-65.
Counties Included
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
SectionsNews
TopicsBedford County, CAnnon County, Cheatham County, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Clarksville-Montgomery County Area, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, De Kalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hail, Hickman County, High Winds, Houston County, Humphreys County, I-65, Interstate 65, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Middle Tennessee, Montgomery County, Nashville TN, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Severe Thunderstorms, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, tornadoes, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, Wilson County
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed