TBI arrests Three more in 2016 Stewart County Murder

Nashville, TN – An on-going investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the 2016 murder of a Cumberland City man has resulted in the arrest of three more individuals, bringing to five the number of people charged in this death.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on June 7th, 2016, TBI Special Agents joined detectives with the Cumberland City Police Department in investigating the shooting death of Donnie Cooksey.The victim was found deceased in his Wallace Street home.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that a white truck was seen in the area at the time of Mr. Cooksey’s death.

The investigation revealed that Gerald Lovelace and Abdullah Powell were in that vehicle and intended to rob the victim, and were individuals responsible for the death of Mr. Cooksey.

Both were arrested Tuesday morning. Agents also developed information that identified Amy Hankins, Ashley Hankins and John Perry as individuals responsible for the murder as well.

On Wednesday night, Ashley Hankins (DOB 7/10/1985) and John Curtis Perry (DOB 3/10/1980) were arrested and booked into the Stewart County Jail. Amy Hankins (DOB 10/19/1987) was served the warrant in the Montgomery County Jail, where there is a hold on her for Stewart County.

All three are charged with First Degree Murder, and each as a bond of $1,000,000.

