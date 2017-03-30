|
Top APSU Track and Field Athletes travel to Gainesville for Florida Relays
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – A small but talented group of Austin Peay State University track and field athletes will make their way to Gainesville, Florida, this weekend for the prestigious Florida Relays.
The Governors kick off the event Friday at James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track, home to the University of Florida.Senior Myiah Johnson gets the APSU weekend started in the 100m hurdles, 11:15am (CT), Friday. Running out of lane two in heat seven of nine, Johnson stands in alongside three of the NCAA East Region’s top-50 (Kentucky’s Kiah Seymour, Ohio State’s Christine London and Harvard’s Zoe Hughes) and four others in the region’s top-100.
Senior Chancis Jones scored an invite into the prestigious invitational portion of the long jump event, which kicks off 12:00pm (CT), Friday. Four of the region’s top-50 (Alabama A&M’s Charrie Dennard, Mississippi State’s Leah Lott, Campbell’s Sabina Allen and Ole Miss’ Kaira Simmons) will compete, along with former Tennessee State standout Clairwin Dameus and three-time IAAF World Championship qualifier Chantel Malone.
Live Results | Delta Timing
Sophomore Savannah Amato will face her season’s toughest test in the pole vault. The Delaware, Ohio native, who ranks 46th in the region, takes flight at 2:00pm (CT), against a loaded field with 12 of the NCAA East top-50, including three of the top-10 (Vanderbilt’s Caleigh Lofstead and Sandra Brown and Callie Watson of Ole Miss).
Senior Kaylnn Pitts will close out the Friday portion of the Governors evening in Gainesville in the open long jump competition, 4:00pm (CT), then come back the following afternoon for a 3:00pm (CT) attempt in the triple jump to close out Austin Peay’s time in Florida.
In flight two of the triple jump, Pitts puts her top-15 ranking to the test against the region’s top three performers (South Carolina’s Natasha Dicks, Florida’s Asa Garcia and Kentucky’s Marie-Joee Ebwea-Bile) and Tori Franklin, who competed in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Well north of Florida, Emmaculate Kiplagat and Sarah-Emily Woodward will run the 10,000m run at the Joey Haines Invitational, Friday, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Govs return to action with a full team component at next weekend’s Hilltopper Invitational, hosted by Western Kentucky, in Bowling Green, KY.
