Weather Advisory issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Stewart County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Nashville reports that at 6:45pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include: Clarksville, Cumberland City, Indian Mound, Palmyra and Woodlawn.
TopicsClarksville TN, Cumberland City TN, Doppler Radar, Hail, high wind, Indian Mound TN, Montgomery County, Nashville TN, National Weather Service, NWS, Palmyra TN, Severe Thunderstorm, Stewart County, Woodlawn TN
