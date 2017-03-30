Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Weather Advisory issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Stewart County

March 30, 2017
 

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Nashville reports that at 6:45pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Fort Campbell North, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Clarksville, Cumberland City, Indian Mound, Palmyra and Woodlawn.

A Strong Thunderstorm has been reported North of Fort Campbell Kentucky.

