After 36 holes, APSU Women’s Golf sits in Fifth at Colonel Classic
APSU Sports Information
Richmond, KY – After 36 holes at the Colonel Classic, hosted by Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay State University women’s golf found itself in a familiar place—the top-five— at the University Club at Arlington, Friday.
The Governors went 310-315 for a fifth-place 625, four shots behind Ohio and two ahead of Louisiana Monroe with 18 holes to play.Ball State (303-297-600) leads the way, followed by host Eastern Kentucky (611) and Tennessee Tech (616).
Sophomore Ashton Goodley continued her torrid spring, shooting 76-77 (153) to stand alone in ninth. Her one-over par average on par-3 holes (3.13/hole) ranks her third in par-3 scoring after two rounds.
Her sister Taylor Goodley is three shots behind her in 15th, shooting matching 78s for a 156 through 36 holes. Junior AnnaMichelle Moore (76-81-157; t-24th) and senior Morgan Kauffman (80-79-159; t-30th) both earned top-30 marks through two rounds, with Moore’s 26 total pars tying her for second among the 80-player field.
Senior Amber Bosworth (85-85-170) rounded out the lineup for Austin Peay, while freshman Meghann Stamps (84-78-152) was fifth out of 17 individuals in the field.
The Governors had to battle the elements today, with rain pushing the start of play by an hour and affecting the course and competitors throughout the day.
“Today was extremely long, cold and wet,” said head coach Sara Robson. “It made the conditions on the course very tough. I’m proud of how we fought through the weather and stayed focused on the course.”
Final-round action kicks off 8:00am (CT), Saturday. The Govs will be paired with Ohio and Louisiana Monroe, starting on hole No. 4.
Box Score
Colonel Classic
Dates: March 31st – April 1st
