APSU Baseball loses 5-3 at Southeast Missouri Friday night

Cape Girardeau, MO – Shortstop Max Remy batted in three runs but Austin Peay State University’s baseball team came out on the short end of a 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference decision to Southeast Missouri, Friday night at Capaha Field.

Southeast Missouri (13-10, 5-5 OVC) set the tone in the first inning when each of the seven batters in the inning saw Austin Peay starter Alex Robles get two strikes on the board only to be frustrated in getting the out.

The first three batters would each reach safely, loading the bases, before Robles induced back-to-back outs that allowed runs to score.

Catcher Brian Lees would single to drive in a third run before Robles could end the frame, trailing 3-0.

Austin Peay (11-14, 4-6 OVC) would utilize a Southeast Missouri error in the second inning to help it produce its first runs.

First baseman Dre Gleason reached on a single in front of right fielder Chase Hamilton who grounded a ball back to the mound. SEMO starter Justin Murphy would turn to throw to second base, but his throw bounced in front of the bag and into center field, allowing Gleason to reach third base.

Murphy would get the next Govs batter to pop out for the inning’s second out. Remy stepped to the plate and made sure the Redhawks would not escape the inning, hitting a high bouncing ball over the third baseman’s head and into left field. Gleason scored easily while Hamilton raced all the way home from first as the Govs slashed the lead to 3-2.

Robles would settle in after the rough first inning, holding Southeast Missouri off the scoreboard for the next three innings. He would run into trouble in the fifth when he hit the first batter of the inning then allowed a walk and single with one out to load the bases. First baseman Tristen Gagen took advantage with a double to the left field wall, driving in a pair of runs for a 5-2 lead.

Meanwhile, Murphy kept the Govs offense at bay for four innings after his rough second frame. Hamilton would break a string of nine consecutive batters retired with a double into the left field corner. Remy again delivered the key hit with a two-out single through the right side to score Hamilton and cut the deficit to 5-3.

Austin Peay looked to make another late challenge when Robles singled to start the ninth inning. However, Southeast Missouri reliever Carlos Vega struck out the next three batters to end the game and record his season’s second save.

Robles (3-4) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits over his six-inning outing. Reliever Zach Neff would supply 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen before Ricky Heagarty struck out the final Southeast Missouri batter of the contest.

Murphy (3-2) picked up the win after holding the Govs to three runs (one earned) on five hits over eight innings.

Remy’s 2-for-3, three RBI outing paced Austin Peay’s six-hit offensive outing. First baseman Dre Gleason went 2-for-4 and is one hit shy of becoming the 19th Govs hitter to record 200 career hits.

Right fielder Chris Osborne, center fielder Dan Holst and first baseman Tristen Gagan – Southeast Missouri’s 2-3-4 hitters – combined to go 6-for-10 at the plate, with each of them posting two hits each.

Who Governed

Remy supplied all the Govs offense with his 2-for-3, three-RBI outing. His two-run double with two outs helped APSU take advantage of a Southeast Missouri error in the second inning, narrowing the deficit to one run. Remy added a two-out RBI single in the seventh to help the Govs get back within two runs.

Silver Linings

Bottom of the Order Produces

While the top of the Govs order was kept quiet, the bottom of the order did its part with the 5-6-7-8-9 part of the order supplying five of APSU’s six hits, including three doubles.

One Hit Away

First baseman Dre Gleason posted a hit in each of his first two at-bats and ended the night with 199 career base hits. He is looking to become the 19th Govs hitter to record 200 career hits.

Shutting the Door

Govs pitchers limited Southeast Missouri to 1-of-9 hitting with two outs in Friday’s loss. The lone two-out hit allowed was a RBI single in the first inning.

Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri resume the OVC series with a 2:00pm, Saturday contest at Capaha Field.

