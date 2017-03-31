APSU Softball begins Eight Game OVC Road Trip at Tennessee Tech

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, April 1st, the Austin Peay State University’s softball team will begin an eight-game string of Ohio Valley Conference contests away from Cheryl Holt Field beginning at 1:00pm with a doubleheader at Tennessee Tech.

The doubleheader will also be a showdown between two of the top three home run hitting teams in the conference, with TTU leading the OVC with 35 homers this season while Austin Peay and Belmont tie for the second-most home runs hit with 30 each.

Overall, the series between the Govs and Golden Eagles is the second oldest and second most-played (92 games) for Austin Peay, dating back to their first meeting on March 1st, 1986, with APSU trailing in the all-time series 73-19 and 40-7 in games played in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Offensively after 30 games this season, the Govs are led by sophomore third baseman Danielle Liermann‘s .362 batting average; which includes seven doubles and eight home runs, while picking up a team-best 28 RBIs.

Sophomore catcher Carly Mattson is right behind Liermann with a .360 batting average, which includes five doubles, eight home runs and 18 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

Two other sophomores are also having solid seasons, with shortstop Kendall Vedder batting .286, with six doubles and four home runs; while outfielder Kacy Acree is batting .280, with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 RBIs. Acree also leads the team in runs scored (23), stolen bases (12).

In the circle, freshman Kelsey Gross leads the Govs with a 7-6 win-loss record, with a 5.68 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 77.2 innings of work.

Senior Autumn Hanners (4-7, 3.66 ERA, 37 k’s) enters the TTU matchup on a roll in her last three outings, going 2-1 in three starts – with the loss being a 1-0 final to Eastern Kentucky last Sunday – with a 1.05 ERA in 20 innings worked.

Fellow senior Christiana Gable (1-4, 5.65 ERA, 16 k’s) has the other win this season for the Govs.

Sections

Topics