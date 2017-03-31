Clarksville Parks and Recreation to offer Free Adult Swim Lessons in April

Clarksville, TN – April is Adult Learn-to-Swim Awareness month and Clarksville Parks and Recreation is excited to offer four sessions of free swim lessons to any interested adult ages 18 years of age and older.

Learning to swim can save a life.

Any adult who is interested in gaining more experience in the water is encouraged to register.

Four free sessions will be offered at New Providence Pool, located at 168 Cunningham Lane.

Classes will take place Monday-Friday, 6:00pm-6:30pm.

Please select the session(s) that is most appropriate for you:

Week 1 | April 3rd – 7th: Fearful Swimmer: Swimmer who has had a traumatic experience that left them with a fear of water.

Week 2 | April 10th – 14th: Progression: Swimmer who has a degree of experience and comfort in the water.

Week 3 | April 17th – 21st: Trouble Breathing: Swimmer who needs to learn breath control which is the foundation of good swimming.

Week 4 | April 24th – 28th: Developing Strokes: Swimmers who would like to receive helpful tips for the four competitive strokes: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, and freestyle.

Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. Register for the program at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec, in person at New Providence Pool, or by calling 931.645.7476.

New Providence pool is the only public, indoor pool in the City of Clarksville. New Providence pool offers swim lessons, water fitness classes, lap swim, and open swimming November through the beginning of May each year.

