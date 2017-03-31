|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre to perform Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” starting April 7th
Clarksville, TN – The Cumberland Arts Centre’s next dinner theatre production will be Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” scheduled for April 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th.
Directed by Art Conn, the production stars local favorite Alex Syler along with Lauren Street, Cris Isom, Alex Maynard, Scott Swan and Casey Williams.
“Barefoot in the Park” was first produced on Broadway with Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley.
It was later made into a movie starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.
It tells the story of Paul, a conservative young lawyer, who marries the vivacious Corie. Their highly passionate relationship descends into comical discord in a five-flight New York City walk-up apartment.
Tickets for dinner and show are $30.00 + tax. Reservations must be made by calling 931.552.1106 and leaving a message.
Your entrée choices for this production are Pork Tenderloin or Crispy Cheddar Chicken with Broccoli Rice Casserole and Copper Pennies.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAlex Maynard, Alex Syler, Art Conn, Barefoot in the Park, Casey Williams, Clarksville TN, Cris Isom, Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre, Jane Fonda, Lauren Street, Niel Simon, Robert Redford, Scott Swan
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed