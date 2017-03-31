Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre to perform Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” starting April 7th

March 31, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – The Cumberland Arts Centre’s next dinner theatre production will be Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” scheduled for April 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th.

Directed by Art Conn, the production stars local favorite Alex Syler along with Lauren Street, Cris Isom, Alex Maynard, Scott Swan and Casey Williams.

“Barefoot in the Park” was first produced on Broadway with Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley.

Neil Simon's "Barefoot in the Park" to be performed at the Cumberland Arts Centre Dinner Theatre April 7th - 15th

It was later made into a movie starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda.

It tells the story of Paul, a conservative young lawyer, who marries the vivacious Corie. Their highly passionate relationship descends into comical discord in a five-flight New York City walk-up apartment.

Tickets for dinner and show are $30.00 + tax. Reservations must be made by calling 931.552.1106 and leaving a message.

Your entrée choices for this production are Pork Tenderloin or Crispy Cheddar Chicken with Broccoli Rice Casserole and Copper Pennies.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives