Fort Campbell Veterinary Center to hold Clinic and Adoption Event this Saturday

Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Veterinary Center and Fort Campbell Stray Animal Facility will be having their next Saturday Clinic and Adoption Event on Saturday, April 1st, 2017.

The Veterinary Center will be open from 9:00am – 1:00pm for appointments.

The Stray Facility will also be open from 9:00am – 1:00pm for adoptions.

The Fort Campbell Veterinary Center is located at Building 5289 8th Street, Fort Campbell, KY.

The Fort Campbell Stray Animal Facility is located at Building 5290 8th Street, Fort Campbell, KY.

Hope to see you there!

About the Fort Campbell Veterinary Center

The Fort Campbell Veterinary Center is your friendly on-post veterinary team at Fort Campbell. They provide basic services, such as vaccinations, heartworm testing, heartworm and flea/tick prevention, health certificates, etc. They also perform spay, neuter, and dental services as well as other surgeries as needed.

For more information, visit their Facebook Page.

About the Fort Campbell Stray Animal Facility

For more information on the Fort Campbell Stray Animal Facility, visit their Facebook Page.

Sections

Topics