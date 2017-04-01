Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Beach Volleyball drops two at GSU Diggin’ Duals

April 1, 2017
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Volleyball - Austin Peay State UniversityAtlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team opened the GSU Diggin’ Duals with a pair of losses Saturday at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex. APSU fell to Jacksonville State, 4-1 and then to UAB 5-0.

Austin Peay Beach Volleyball loses to Jacksonville State and UAB Saturday at GSU Diggin’ Duals. (APSU Sports Information)

Match Results

Jacksonville State 4, Austin Peay 1

1. Jae-Lyn Visscher/Katie Will (JSU) def. Ginny Gerig/Kristen Stucker (APSU) 19-21, 21-12, 15-7

2. Hannah Kirk/Charis Ludtke (JSU) def. Jenna Panning/Christina White (APSU) 21-6, 22-20

3. Sadie Anderson/Maddie Cloutier (JSU) def. MiMi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (APSU) 21-12, 21-19

4. Halley Hughes/Shayla Schmidt (JSU) def. Kaylee Taff/Allie O’Reilly (APSU) 21-18, 21-13

5. April Adams/Ashley Slay (APSU) def. Mackenzie Rombach/Ashley Clingan (JSU) 21-13, 21-14

Ext. Alexandria Thornton/Cecily Gable (APSU) def. Kim Kassinger/Kaylee Frear (JSU) 21-8, 21-15

UAB 5, Austin Peay 0

1. Erika Zembyla/Avery Hoven (UAB) def. Christina White/Ginny Gerig (APSU) 21-12, 21-12

2. Avei Logoleo/Katarina Jovicic (UAB) def. Kristen Stucker/Jenna Panning (APSU) 20-14, 20-22, 15-6

3. Emily Martinez/Kenley Adams (UAB) def. MiMi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (APSU) 21-2, 21-10

4. Haley Jared/Gabbi Moreno (UAB) def. April Adams/Ashley Slay (APSU) 19-21, 21-14, 15-9

5. Brittany Munro/Rachel Evans (UAB) def. Kaylee Taff/Allie O’Reilly (APSU) 21-18, 21-16

Ext. Morgan Smith/Kalah Jones (UAB) def. Alexandria Thornton/Cecily Gable (APSU) 21-9, 21-11

The Govs will conclude the two-day event with matches against LSU Sunday at 10:00am and Lincoln Memorial Sunday at 4:00pm.


