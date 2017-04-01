|
Clarksville’s Customs House Museum April 2017 Exhibits and Activities
Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science and history.
Some of the events in April at the Museum are: Peggy Kretchmar Leland: Abstracted Surroundings, Marilyn Murphy: Short Stories, Hunt Slonem: From the Collection, and Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature.
Exhibits
Peggy Kretchmar Leland: Abstracted Surroundings
Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery
Marilyn Murphy: Short Stories
Orgain & Bruner Galleries
Chris Hornsby: Fracture
Crouch Gallery
Forward March
Kimbrough Gallery
Hunt Slonem: From the Collection
The Leaf Chronicle Lobby
Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature
Memory Lane
A Fine Note
Jostens Gallery
A majority of the objects featured have a close connection to Clarksville and span from an Aeolian harp to a Jimi Hendrix tape.
Activities
Art & Lunch: Marilyn Murphy and Paul Polycarpou
Join us for a gallery talk with artist Marilyn Murphy and special guest Paul Polycarpou, Editor & CEO of Nashville Arts Magazine. This program is in conjunction with the exhibit Marilyn Murphy: Short Stories. Admission to the event is free; guests are welcome to bring their lunch.
Go Green for Spring in the Family Art Studio!
Family Fun Day: Creating Clarksville
For the month of April we’re turning one of the art studio walls into a collaborative art piece representing Clarksville. Stop by on April 8th from 10:00am – 5:00pm to decorate a square with your vision of home.
Each square will be displayed on our Creating Clarksville wall showing what home and community means to Clarksville. Admission is free as a part of our Second Saturday Free Admission Day.
All activities are free with your museum membership. Non-members pay regular admission fees. For more information contact Ms. Sue at sue@customshousemuseum.org or 931.648.5780.
About the Customs House Museum
Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.
With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!
The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.
Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.
The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org
