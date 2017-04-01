|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Struck on Interstate 24 during Traffic Stop
Clarksville, TN – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.
The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 24 west bound at mile marker 13 when a vehicle for unknown reasons went on the shoulder of interstate and stuck his patrol vehicle from behind, pushing it into the traffic violator’s vehicle, which struck the deputy, throwing him on the interstate.
The deputy has non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital.
The motorist that hit the patrol vehicle is also being transported to the hospital.
The motorist the deputy stopped was not injured.
Multiple agencies reported to the scene.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
One lane of the interstate was open.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville TN, I-24, Interstate 24, MCSO, Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy, MOntgomery County Sheriff's Office, Officer Struck, Tennessee Highway Patrol, THP
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed