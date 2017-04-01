Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Struck on Interstate 24 during Traffic Stop

Clarksville, TN – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 24 west bound at mile marker 13 when a vehicle for unknown reasons went on the shoulder of interstate and stuck his patrol vehicle from behind, pushing it into the traffic violator’s vehicle, which struck the deputy, throwing him on the interstate.

The deputy has non-life-threatening injuries and has been transported to the hospital.

The motorist that hit the patrol vehicle is also being transported to the hospital.

The motorist the deputy stopped was not injured.

Multiple agencies reported to the scene.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

One lane of the interstate was open.

Sections

Topics