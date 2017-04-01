|
Southeast Missouri blanks APSU Baseball Saturday
APSU Sports Information
Cape Girardeau, MO – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team was limited to two hits and suffered its season’s first shutout, 10-0, in Ohio Valley Conference action against Southeast Missouri, Saturday afternoon at Capaha Field.
Austin Peay (11-15, 4-7 OVC) could not solve Southeast Missouri starting pitcher Clay Chandler.First baseman Dre Gleason supplied the Govs first base hit with a single in the second inning. But 11 of the next 12 Govs batters would not reach base – left fielder Cayce Bredlau walking in the fourth inning to break up the string.
Southeast Missouri (14-10, 6-5 OVC) broke onto the scoreboard in the third inning when left fielder Clayton Evans hit a leadoff home run. The next two Redhawks batters followed with a single and a double and the Govs intentionally walked a batter to load the bases. But another walk and a sacrifice fly supplied two more SEMO runs as it jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
The Redhawks padded their lead in the fourth frame, using a trio of bunts to load the bases out of the gate. Right fielder Chris Osborne plated a pair of runs with a single and then the Redhawks got back-to-back run producing hits with two outs to push the advantage to 8-0.
Chandler (5-2) would pitch seven scoreless frames, limiting the Govs to two hits while striking out five. The Redhawks used two pitchers out of the pen to finish the shutout.
Six different Redhawks hitters had a RBI in the game with Osborne, second baseman Danny Wright and catcher Brian Lees each supplying two RBI.
Govs starter Caleb Powell (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits in a three-plus inning outing.
Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri close their three-game league set with a 1:00pm, Sunday contest at Capaha Field.
