Southeast Missouri gives APSU Women’s Tennis it’s First OVC Loss

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team dropped its first Ohio Valley Conference match of the season after a 5-2 loss to Southeast Missouri State Friday afternoon.

Lidia Yanes Garcia and Isabela Jovanovic picked up a 6-0 win in No. 3 doubles, but SEMO took the next two doubles matches to win the doubles point.

Lidia and twin sister Claudia Yanes Garcia earned the only two points for the Govs after winning their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches. Lidia won her No. 1 match 6-0, 6-3, while Claudia won her No. 2 6-2, 6-4.

The Govs will return to the courts Saturday, April 1st at 2:00pm against UT-Martin.

Match Results

Southeast Missouri 5, Austin Peay 2

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. KRUPA, Isabella (SEMO) 6-0, 6-3

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. DOROSHENKO, O. (SEMO) 6-2, 6-4

3. ZONOVA, Kseniya (SEMO) def. Helena Kuppig (APSU) 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

4. WARASANTI, Annisa (SEMO) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-0)

5. MAJTAN, Mila (SEMO) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-3, 6-3

6. EMELIE, Anais (SEMO) def. Isabela Jovanovic (APSU) 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

Doubles

1. KRUPA, Isabella/DOROSHENKO, O. (SEMO) def. Helena Kuppig/Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-2

2. ZONOVA, Kseniya/EMELIE, Anais (SEMO) def. Brittney Covington/Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-4

3. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Isabela Jovanovic (APSU) def. MAJTAN, Mila/CANAHUATE-TORRES, A. (SEMO) 6-0

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (1,2,3,5,6,4)

Sections

Topics