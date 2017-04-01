Track and Field’s Kaylnn Pitts named APSU Athlete of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Senior jumper Kaylnn Pitts, of the Austin Peay State University track and field team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

Pitts took over the lead in the Ohio Valley Conference triple jump race with a 12.44m (40-9.75) mark at Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, earning runner-up in the 17-competitor field. She also earned fourth out of 31 in the long jump with a 5.72m (18-9.25) mark; both were season-bests for the Woonsocket, Rhode Island native.

On the strength of her performance, Pitts moved into 15th in the NCAA East Region (and 27th nationally) in the triple jump, while her long jump mark ranks 56th in the region.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.

Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

Sophomore Ashton Goodley , of the women’s golf team, led the Govs for the third consecutive tournament with a 150 (77-73), tying for fifth thanks in large part to a season-best 73 in the second round.

, of the women’s tennis team, won an epic match at No. 4 singles against Jacksonville State’s Malin Buechner (6-7 [7-9], 6-0, 12-10) and teamed with Helena Kuppig to secure the doubles point with a 7-6 (7-4) win over Buechner and Alba Conejero, giving Austin Peay three straight victories to start OVC play. Redshirt freshman utility man Parker Phillips, of the baseball team, hit .667 (8-for-12) with four home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored, including his first career multi-homer game in Saturday’s series finale against Tennessee Tech. The Collierville Tennessee native boosted his average by more than 50 points last week, up to .370 on the season.

