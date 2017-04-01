Track and Field’s Kaylnn Pitts named APSU Athlete of the Week

|
Clarksville, TN – Senior jumper Kaylnn Pitts, of the Austin Peay State University track and field team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
Pitts took over the lead in the Ohio Valley Conference triple jump race with a 12.44m (40-9.75) mark at Ole Miss’ Joe Walker Invitational, earning runner-up in the 17-competitor field. She also earned fourth out of 31 in the long jump with a 5.72m (18-9.25) mark; both were season-bests for the Woonsocket, Rhode Island native.
On the strength of her performance, Pitts moved into 15th in the NCAA East Region (and 27th nationally) in the triple jump, while her long jump mark ranks 56th in the region.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.
Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
