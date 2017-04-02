Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf has top five finish at Colonel Classic

APSU Sports Information

Richmond, KY – A strong final day in the face of inclement weather gave Austin Peay State University women’s golf its second straight top-five finish, this time at the Colonel Classic, hosted by Eastern Kentucky at the University Club at Arlington.

Ball State took the wire-to-wire tournament win, followed by Ohio, host Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech and the Govs.

“The girls showed a lot of fight today and I’m proud of them,” said head coach Sara Robson. “On a cold, wet day they played well and showed a lot of grit and determination.”

Senior Morgan Kauffman‘s final-round 73 moved her from 30th to 15th, her best tournament finish of the spring campaign. She parred 15 of 18 holes in the final round, taking over the tournament lead in par-3 scoring (3.08/hole) and making 38 total pars, most by a Gov and third-most among all competitors, shooting 232 (80-79-73) overall.

Both Goodley sisters finished inside the top-20. Ashton Goodley just missed a top-10 finish, settling for a share of 11th (76-77-78-231), while Taylor Goodley shot 78 in all three-rounds for a 234 and a share of 20th.

In her first appearance in the lineup since last fall, junior AnnaMichelle Moore finished 31st (76-81-80-237); she was the Governors top performer on par-5s, averaging 5.17 shots per hole.

Senior Amber Bosworth rallied for a final-round 78, giving her at least one round in the 70s in each of her last three tournaments; she shot 248 (85-85-78) overall. As the individual, freshman Meghann Stamps‘ 240 (84-78-78) was the best three-round total of her APSU career; she finished third among individuals, carding back-to-back rounds in the 70s for the first time in her Austin Peay career.

“We’re slowly getting to where we need to be,” Robson said. “We’re putting ourselves in good positions and hitting more greens. We need some putts to fall and to find a way to minimize big numbers.”

The Govs close out the pre-OVC portion of their schedule next week at the Murray State Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky—the final tournament for APSU prior to the OVC Women’s Golf Championship, April 17th-19th, in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

