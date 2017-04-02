Roxy Regional Theatre’s theotherspace to present “Becoming Dr. Ruth” April 3rd – April 11th

Clarksville, TN – Everyone knows Dr. Ruth Westheimer from her career as a pioneering radio and television sex therapist. Few, however, know the incredible journey which preceded it.

From fleeing the Nazis in the Kindertransport and joining the Haganah in Jerusalem as a sniper, to her struggle to succeed as a single mother newly-arrived in America, her remarkable untold story comes to the Roxy Regional Theatre’s theotherspace in “Becoming Dr. Ruth” for four evenings only, April 3rd – April 11th.

Jama Bowen returns to star in this illuminating one-woman show written by acclaimed playwright Mark St. Germain (The Best of Enemies and Freud’s Last Session) and directed by Ryan Bowie.

Making her Roxy Regional Theatre debut in 2012 as Rosie in The Wedding Singer, Jama has previously been seen on the Roxy stage as Marion Cunningham in Happy Days, Margaret in 9 to 5: The Musical, Bloody Mary in South Pacific, Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables and Angela in Honky Tonk Angels, and she is slated to return this summer as Truvy in Steel Magnolias.

“Becoming Dr. Ruth” is presented in theotherspace, the 50-seat black-box theatre located upstairs at the Roxy, and plays at 7:00pm on April 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th. Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Tickets are $15.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

Sections

Topics