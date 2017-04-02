|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter accomplished it’s 50,000th Orbit of Mars this week Newer: Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf has top five finish at Colonel Classic »
Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office 2016 Annual Report Highlights Fire Prevention Efforts
Nashville, TN – The Volunteer State’s fire prevention and education efforts on behalf of consumers are detailed in the newly released 2016 Annual Report from the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO).
Compiled with data provided by fire departments from across Tennessee, the report highlights statistics and major advancements made by the SFMO’s eight sections: Education & Outreach; Fire Investigations; Codes Enforcement; Residential, Electrical, & Marina Inspections; Manufactured Housing & Modular Buildings; Fire Service & Codes Enforcement Academy; Firefighting Commission; and Administrative Services.“Our multi-dimensional staff works daily to enhance both civilian and firefighter safety,” said State Fire Marshal and Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “The annual report summarizes for the public and our stakeholders the advancements made in 2016 and helps us identify more opportunities to reduce the loss of life and property from fire in Tennessee.”
While Tennessee’s fire-related fatalities climbed last year, the overall trend of Tennessee’s fire death rate continues to decline when viewed with Tennessee’s historical fire data. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) ranked Tennessee No. 6 in the nation for fire deaths with 17.7 deaths per million for the 2006-2010 measurement period.
The SFMO expects the cumulative reduction in the state’s annual fire death rate since the last measurement period will mean Tennessee will no longer be ranked in the top 10 states when the NFPA releases their new state rankings sometime in 2017.
“The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office is focused on helping make Tennessee a safer place for our children, our families and our businesses,” said Tennessee Commerce & Insurance Deputy Commissioner Gary West. “We thank our state and local partners for their diligence in raising awareness about the importance of fire safety and education.”
SFMO 2016 Annual Report Highlights:
To view the full 2016 State Fire Marshal’s Office Annual Report, click here. For more information about the State Fire Marshal’s Office, visit www.tn.gov/fire.
*The 2016 SFMO Annual Report does not include information about the Gatlinburg/Sevier County wildfire which remains an ongoing investigation.
SectionsNews
TopicsFire Prevention, Gary West, Get Alarmed Tennessee, Julie Mix McPeak, Nashville TN, National Fire Protection Association, SFMO, Smoke Alarms, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed